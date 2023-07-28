Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508
Xetra
28.07.23
17:39 Uhr
19,904 Euro
+0,104
+0,53 %
28.07.2023
T-Mobile Delivers Connectivity With Less Energy Emissions

Originally published by Energy Digital Magazine

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / The driving force behind climate change is the energy transition, and T-Mobile operates with 100% renewably purchased electricity to deliver connectivity

COP27 last year was as crucial as any of the climate conferences we've seen over the past few years. Leaders come face-to-face with the realities of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and formulate plans for steady progress towards a number of goals.

The primary actions are usually in aid of the climate, there are further areas to be considered, such as the social impacts of drought and flooding-a result of current climate change rates-and the finance plans to implement projects that will reduce our impacts on the planet.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) initiative allows businesses to come forward with their plans to mitigate their climate impacts and formulate programmes and partnerships that align with global targets. One of the early movers in this is T-Mobile, which developed a strategy as early as 2018; formalised ambitious plans to source 100% renewable electricity in 2021.

Continue reading here.

T-Mobile, Friday, July 28, 2023, Press release picture

T-Mobile's connectivity is crucial in the world of connected cars and electrified autonomy

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

ACCESSWIRE | Article Logo

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770861/T-Mobile-Delivers-Connectivity-With-Less-Energy-Emissions

