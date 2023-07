Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc - Appointment of Joint UK Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

July 28, 2023 - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) is pleased to announce that Carnival plc has appointed Barclays Bank PLC to act as its joint UK corporate broker alongside BofA Securities, with immediate effect.