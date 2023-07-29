Anzeige
Samstag, 29.07.2023
WKN: A0ETZ2 | ISIN: BE0003823409 | Ticker-Symbol: FTD
Frankfurt
28.07.23
08:04 Uhr
71,10 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2023 | 08:10
Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - 2023 half-year financial report

Press release
29 July 2023

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, day-to-day management, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

2023 half-year financial report

Regulated information
29 July 2023

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2023 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for first half of 2023: € 91.1 million at 30 June 2023 (€ 87.3 million at 30 June 2022 (increase of 4.4%),
  • Dividend received from UCB: € 93.2 million (€ 1.33 per share, an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous year),
  • 2022 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize's shareholders in 2023 of € 38.3 million (€ 0.86 per share, an increase of 14.7% compared to the previous year),
  • Acquisition, in 2023, of 649,750 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 52.0 million, at an average price of € 79.96, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.70% at 31 December 2022 to 36.04% at 30 June 2023.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
