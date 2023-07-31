Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (ISIN Code: FR00140048X2 Mnemonic: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, presents an overview and update of its activity following its last successful developments since the beginning of the year.

In the first half of 2023, Ikonisys reinforced its R&D strategy, notably in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) where the Company has developed and is implementing a new dedicated software, and in AI, thanks also to the first outcome of the collaboration with Polytechnic of Milano. Ikonisys will continue its efforts and has high expectations for its future CTC solutions, supported by its proven ability to transform R&D investments into concrete commercial advances, as demonstrated by the recent sales of the Ikoniscope20max. The installations in two important urology laboratories in the US, and the validation of the first instrument installed are the result of the technical and operational specificities of the Ikoniscope20max which have been effectively fine-tuned by the R&D team thanks also to the strategic partnerships initiated in the past years.

With the signature of a distribution agreement with Integrated Gulf Biosystems Group for the sale of the solutions in the Middle Eastern and India markets, as previously announced, and the initial commercialization of the Ikoniscope20max in the US, the Company has now reached important milestones in its commercial strategy.

Taking into account these successful developments, the Company is now having ongoing discussions with industry players with presence in both Europe and USA to establish potential commercial partnerships aiming at distributing globally an integrated solution (including Ikonisys' products) to provide an end-to-end platform covering the entire laboratory's workflow, from processing to analysis, including reagents. This strategy perfectly matches the Company's mission of simplifying the life of technicians and physicians to support the earlier detection of cancer cells.

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

