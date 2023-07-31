

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British publishing and education company Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L) reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax climbed to 236 million pounds from last year's 185 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 26.1 pence, up from 18.1 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 25.6 pence, compared to 22.5 pence in the prior year.



Underlying adjusted operating profit growth was 44 percent, reflecting strong trading and benefits of the cost efficiency programme in the first half, while the remainder will be realised in th second half.



Sales increased 5 percent to 1.88 billion pounds from last year's 1.79 billion pounds, reflecting underlying performance, portfolio changes and currency movements.



Underlying Group sales growth was 6 percent.



Further, an interim dividend for 2023 of 7 pence was declared by the Board, an increase of 6 percent from last year. The dividend is payable on September 18 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on August 11.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Pearson said its group revenue, adjusted operating profit and profit margin outlook remain in line with expectations.



The company continues to expect margin improvement for the year from 12 percent in 2022 to mid-teens for 2023.



Pearson also re-iterated guidance of mid-single digit Group revenue growth over 2022 to 2025 and for margins to rise to the upper end of mid-teens in 2025.



