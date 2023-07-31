

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British telecom company BT Group plc (BT-A.L) announced on Monday the appointment of Allison Kirkby as its new chief executive officer, effective January 2024. She will succeed Philip Jansen who intends to step down in January and retire from executive life in March 2024.



Kirby been the chief executive of many companies like Virgin Media, TDC, Tele2 AB and Telia Company.



She has been a Non-Executive Director at BT Group since 2019.



On Friday, shares of BT Group closed at 124.15 pence up 0.20% on the London Stock Exchange.



