

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist insurer Beazley PLC (BEZ.L) Monday said its 2022 profit before tax increased to $547 million after adopting IFRS 17 standards compared with $191 million as per IFRS 4.



Accordingly, earnings per share rose to 60.1p from 21.1p, while combined ratio declined 10% to 79%.



Net insurance and investment result for the period jumped to $832 million from $222 million.



Return on equity increased to 18% from 7%, whereas net asset value per share grew to 360.8p from 315.6p.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken