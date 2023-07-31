

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a science and technology company, announced on Monday that it has signed a strategic collaboration with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to boost artificial intelligence or AI transformation to support their public sector customers.



Steve Hull, Executive Vice President, Enterprise and Cyber Solutions Operation, Leidos, said: 'Leidos is continuously exploring opportunities to accelerate solving our customers' hardest problems. This agreement will help enable co-innovation utilizing the latest cloud and AI technologies.'



The collaboration also aims to expedite the development of advanced cloud technology.



Leidos added that they are committed to building a partner ecosystem that can identify customer challenges and work together to solve them.



