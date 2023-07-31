

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - GigaMedia Ltd. (GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, reported Monday that net loss attributable to GigaMedia for the second quarter halved to $562 million or $0.05 per share from $1.13 billion or $0.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues for the quarter declined 24.8 percent to $1.03 billion from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year.



