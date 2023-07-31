Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62 103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the disposition of shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") by EWI Investors LLC ("EWI Investors"). EWI Investors has transferred through a distribution in-kind a total of 41,940,708 common shares of EWS to its members as part of a winding up of EWI Investors (the "Dividend"). Prior to the Distribution, EWI Investors owned 41,940,708 common shares representing 15.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of EWS. Following the Distribution, EWI Investors does not own any securities of EWS.

A copy of EWI Investors' Early Warning Report with respect to the foregoing is filed under applicable securities laws and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact:

EWI Investors LLC

Lauren Ores

Tel: (212) 710-5073

Email: lores@kshcapital.com

