Report from the extraordinary general meeting in Bambuser AB on 31 July 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) At the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") in Bambuser AB, reg. no. 556731-3126, (the "Company"), on 31 July 2023, the EGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the Company's website, https://ir.bambuser.com/corporate-governance/general-meeting.

Election of one new board member

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to elect Cecilia Lager as new board member of the Company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Remuneration to the board of directors

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that Cecilia Lager and Carl Kinell shall receive the same remuneration as the other board members, i.e., SEK 250,000 each. Thus, the remuneration to the board of directors shall be paid with a total of SEK 1,000,000.

Amendment of the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Program 2020 and the Stock Option Program to CEO 2020

The board of directors have announced in a press release on 28 July 2023 that they withdraw the board's proposal on amendment of the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Program 2020 and the Stock Option Program to CEO 2020.

Incentive program 2023 and issue of warrants

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program for the management and future employees in the Company ("LTI 2023"). The purpose of LTI 2023 is to create greater participation in the group's development for current and future senior executives and to increase the management team's exposure to the Company's share in the longer term. Furthermore, the proposed program is an important tool to retain and motivate personnel. A maximum of 4,300,000 warrants may be allotted to participants in LTI 2023 and the program comprise a maximum ten members of the Company's management.

Provided that the warrants have been allotted and vested, each warrant grants the holder a right to, during the period from 14 August 2026 up to and including 30 September 2026, as decided by the Company, free of charge receive a warrant which entitles to subscription of one (1) share in the Company during the exercise period at an exercise price corresponding to 130 per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the noted price quotations for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 17 July 2023 up to and including 28 July 2023. Upon full exercise of all warrants issued under LTI 2023, up to 4,300,000 shares (with reservation for any recalculation) may be issued, which corresponds to a maximum dilution of approximately 2 per cent of the number of shares and votes in the Company.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:35 CEST on 31 July 2023.

