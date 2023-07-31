

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $56.04 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $27.66 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $105.2 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $595.28 million from $533.80 million last year.



Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $56.04 Mln. vs. $27.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q2): $595.28 Mln vs. $533.80 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $2.10 Full year revenue guidance: $2,375 - $2,500 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken