

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):



Earnings: -$715 million in Q4 vs. $301 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.27 in Q4 vs. $0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$621 million or -$1.98 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$2.01 per share Revenue: $2.67 billion in Q4 vs. $4.53 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(2.10) - $(1.80) Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.55 - $2.75 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken