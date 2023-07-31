

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $427.4 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $371.9 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $446.7 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $3.73 billion from $3.41 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $427.4 Mln. vs. $371.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q2): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.33 to $5.38 Full year revenue guidance: $14.775 - $14.850 B



