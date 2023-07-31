

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $19 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.3% to $1.60 billion from $2.17 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $19 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.60 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.



