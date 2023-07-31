

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $15.4 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $291.9 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $844.3 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $2.63 billion from $2.57 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $15.4 Mln. vs. $291.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q2): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.43



