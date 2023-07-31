

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $54.2 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $95.2 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $1.22 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $54.2 Mln. vs. $95.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.65 Full year revenue guidance: $4.75 - $4.95 Bln



