

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $12.8 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $10.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $133.7 million from $109.8 million last year.



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $12.8 Mln. vs. $10.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $133.7 Mln vs. $109.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $135 to $141 mln Full year revenue guidance: $557 to $569 mln



