

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ):



Earnings: $3.48 million in Q2 vs. -$5.57 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.92 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $89.61 million in Q2 vs. $93.98 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $240 - $250 Mln



