

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hologic Inc (HOLX):



Earnings: -$40.5 million in Q3 vs. $228.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q3 vs. $0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $231.3 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Revenue: $984.4 million in Q3 vs. $1.00 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $910 - $950 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.87 - $3.94 Full year revenue guidance: $3,995 - $4,035 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken