

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) on Monday said its profit for the second quarter dropped from last year.



The company reported net income of $46.38 million or $0.24 per share for the quarter, a decrease from last year's profit of $50.42 million or $0.26 per share.



On an adjusted basis, it reported an income of $27.45 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $37.40 million or $0.19 per share the prior year.



Revenue increased to $472.36 million from $453.49 million the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

