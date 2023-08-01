

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK]), a German remote access and control computer software, reported that its second quarter net income climbed to 34.05 million euros or 0.20 euros per share from 11.70 million euros or 0.06 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted earnings per basic share were 0.22 euros up from 0.17 euros in the prior year.



Revenue for the second quarter grew to 154.15 million euros from 137.48 million euros last year.



Billings for the quarter were 150.6 million euros up from 136.1 million euros in the previous year.



The company said it is well on track to reach its full year guidance.



The company said in May that it confirmed its annual guidance, expecting double-digit revenue growth within a range of 10 percent - 14 percent. It also confirmed adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of around 40 percent, for the year.



