

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.DE) a manufacturer of vacuum pumps, on Tuesday reported lower earnings for the second quarter of the fiscal 2023. However, revenue increased by 8.5 percent. The company also kept its full-year earnings and revenue outlook unchanged.



Quarterly earnings dropped 16.5 percent to 17 million euros or 1.72 euros per share from 20.4 million euros or 2.06 euros per share for the same period of last year.



EBIT decreased 16.2 percent to 24.1 million euros from 28.7 million euros of the prior year.



Revenue however, grew to 243.7 million euros from 224.7 million euros for the same period previous year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company confirmed its outlook. The EBIT margin expectations remain at around 12 percent.



It expects revenue to be approximately at the same level as fiscal 2022, at 916.7 million euros. It also anticipates the sales volume to decline in the second half of 2023, by decline in order volume, due to conditions in the semiconductor market.



On Tuesday, shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum closed at 150.60 euros up 0.40% on the Xetra stock exchange.



