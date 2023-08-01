

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy major BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported Tuesday weak profit and revenues in its second quarter, both below market estimates.



For the second quarter, bp has announced a dividend per ordinary share of 7.270 cents, an increase of 10 percent.



The company also said it intends to execute a further $1.5 billion share buyback prior to reporting third quarter results.



The company's second-quarter replacement cost or RC profit declined to $2.34 billion from last year's $7.65 billion.



Underlying RC profit was $2.59 billion, compared to $8.45 billion a year ago.



Underlying RC profit per ordinary share fell to 14.77 US cents from 43.58 US cents last year. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $0.89, compared to prior year's $2.61.



On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the quarter, profit attributable to bp shareholders declined to $1.79 billion from last year's $9.26 billion. Earnings per ADS were $0.60, compared to prior year's $2.83.



Adjusted EBITDA was $9.77 billion, down from $16.36 billion a year ago.



Total revenues and other income also declined to $49.48 billion from last year's $69.51 billion. Sales and other operating revenues were $48.54 billion, compared to $67.87 billion last year.



The Street was looking for revenues of $54.48 billion for the quarter.



Looking ahead, bp expects third-quarter 2023 reported upstream production to be broadly flat sequentially.



For fiscal 2023, bp now expects both reported and underlying upstream production to be higher compared with 2022.



