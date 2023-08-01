

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L), a Scottish engineering firm, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 35 percent to 170 million pounds from last year's 126 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 48.8 pence, up 37 percent from prior year's 35.6 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 188 million pounds, compared to 143 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 53.4 pence, up from 40.5 pence in the prior year.



Revenue grew 19 percent to 1.30 billion pounds from last year's 1.10 billion pounds. Revenue increased 16 percent at constant currency rates.



Orders edged up to 1.34 billion pounds from last year's 1.31 billion pounds. At constant currency rates, orders were up 2 percent.



Looking ahead for the full year, the company now expects strong growth in constant currency revenue and operating profit.



Operating profit is now expected to be towards the upper end of the current range of analysts' expectations of 428 million pounds to 464 million pounds.



The firm is on track to deliver operating margin target of 17 percent.



