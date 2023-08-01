

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. Barr p.l.c. (BAG.L), on Tuesday, announced that Chief Executive Roger White has agreed to step down from his role as CEO, resign as a director of the company and retire from the company, at a mutually agreed date in the next 12 months.



The Board will immediately commence a formal succession process including an external search to ensure a smooth leadership transition.



Mark Allen, A.G. Barr Chairman, said, 'Roger has served the shareholders, Board, wider business and industry for over 21 years - this makes him one of the longest serving CEO's in the UK public market. He has supported the transformation of the business from a regional soft drinks business into a highly successful multi beverage, branded company that has delivered significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees. A.G. Barr has a strong culture and momentum and is strategically well placed to continue to deliver for the long term'.



Roger White, Chief Executive, commented 'It has been a privilege and pleasure to lead the business for over two decades and now the time is right to plan for my succession and to ensure the continued success of the business. I would like to pay tribute to everyone across the whole organization who make A.G. Barr a very special place with amazing brands.'



