

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs PLC (GRG.L) reported first-half statutory pre-tax profit of 80.0 million pounds compared to 55.8 million pounds, last year, reflecting an exceptional net gain on the settlement of Covid business interruption insurance claim. Earnings per share was 59.0 pence compared to 44.8 pence. Underlying pre-tax profit excluding exceptional items increased to 63.7 million pounds from 55.8 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share excluding exceptional items was 46.8 pence compared to 44.8 pence.



For the 26 weeks ended 1 July 2023, total sales were 844.0 million pounds compared to 694.5 million pounds, last year. Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops grew by 16.0%.



The Board's expectations for the full year outcome are unchanged.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 16.0 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 October 2023 to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 September 2023.



