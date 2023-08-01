

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L), an investment trust, Tuesday reported net loss of 32.7 million pounds or 21.5p per share for the first half of the year, narrower than 382.9 million pounds or 245.6p per share in the same period a year ago, mainly due to lower loss on fair value investments.



Loss on fair value investments was 14 million pounds in the latest period compared with 370.8 million pounds in the prior year.



Investment income grew to 14.4 million pounds from 5.2 million pounds in the previous year.



Total income and gains were 3.9 million pounds compared with a loss of 348.6 million pounds a year ago.



NAV per share was 2,364p at 30 June 2023, compared with 2,388p as on December 31, 2022.



The company said it will pay a second interim dividend of 19p per share on October 27 to shareholders on the register on October 6.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken