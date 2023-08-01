

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Corp. (JAPSY.OB), a Japanese airline major, on Tuesday said it turned to profit for the first-quarter, amidst a recovery in demand.



For the three-month period to June 30, for the first time in four years, the company registered a net profit of 23 billion yen, compared with a loss of 19.5 billion yen, recorded for the same period of last year.



EBIT was at 31.3 billion yen as against previous year's EBIT loss of 27.6 billion yen.



Available Seat Kilometres or ASK stood at 22.402 billion kilometers, compared with 16.370 billion kilometers a year ago.



Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK was at 16.954 billion, versus previous year's 9.677 billion.



The Group generated revenue of 381.4 billion yen, higher than 268.8 billion yen of 2022.



Looking ahead, the company expects domestic and international passenger demand to continue to recover steadily due to the end of border restrictions.



In addition, for full year 2023, the Group still expects to post net income attributable to owners of the parent of 55 billion yen, up 60 percent from last year; EBIT of 100 billion yen, up 55 percent, and revenue of 1.66 trillion yen, a growth of 20.5 percent from the prior year.



