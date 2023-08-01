Anzeige
WKN: A0JK0D | ISIN: GB00B104RS51
Frankfurt
01.08.23
08:01 Uhr
4,400 Euro
-0,160
-3,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Positive markets offset by revenue margins 
01-Aug-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research | City of London Investment Group (CLIG) | 
Positive markets offset by revenue margins 
 
City of London has announced its pre-close update for FY'23. FUM has grown by 2% over the past year, to USD9.42bn, from 
USD9.22bn, albeit it has taken a volatile path in between and the total is slightly down from the end of 3Q'23. Broadly 
speaking, the rise was due to market and strategy outperformance, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Net TR Index rising 
1.7% and the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index increasing 12.7%. This was offset by net outflows across most of the strategies 
(Opportunistic Value being the exception). Performance was generally strong, with outperformance across most 
strategies. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/positive-markets-offset-by-revenue-margins-2/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1693115 01-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1693115&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

