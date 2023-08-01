

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):



Earnings: $177.0 million in Q2 vs. $87.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.18 in Q2 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$16.9 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.37 per share Revenue: $4.16 billion in Q2 vs. $4.39 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 to $1.30



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken