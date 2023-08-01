

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $209.6 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $153.7 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $382.8 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.87 billion from $1.78 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $209.6 Mln. vs. $153.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q2): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.47 - $7.57



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken