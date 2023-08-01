

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Global Payments Inc. (GPN):



Earnings: $274.15 million in Q2 vs. -$673.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.05 in Q2 vs. -$2.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $685.31 million or $2.62 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.58 per share Revenue: $2.45 billion in Q2 vs. $2.28 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.35 - $10.44 Full year revenue guidance: $8.660 - $8.735 Bln



