

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $324.24 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $282.37 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.65 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $324.24 Mln. vs. $282.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q2): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.56 to $1.58 Full year EPS guidance: $6.18 to $6.26



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken