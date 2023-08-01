WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):
Earnings: $95.5 million in Q2 vs. -$16.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.95 in Q2 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $125.7 million or $1.25 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.78 per share Revenue: $452.7 million in Q2 vs. $378.2 million in the same period last year.
