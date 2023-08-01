

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $591 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $351 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $2.42 billion from $2.08 billion last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect operating earnings of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.



Analysts expect earnings of $3.45 per share for the year.



