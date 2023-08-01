

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $329.7 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $308.3 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $355.8 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $3.85 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $329.7 Mln. vs. $308.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 to $1.55



