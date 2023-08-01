

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Tuesday announced the restart of the hot mill at its Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill on July 28.



The facility has been shut after an unplanned outage since July 1.



In another announcement, the company said it has signed a Renewable Product Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. The major deal is for a new wind farm project in Scurry County, Texas with a projected repurchase of 308 megawatts. The wind farm project is expected to produce approximately 1.1 million MWh of electricity annually.



By 2025, the company is planning to use 10 percent renewable electricity, with a long-term goal for the reduction of Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity.



