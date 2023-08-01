

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.63 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $2.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 billion or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $5.2 billion from $5.3 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.63 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.71 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $5.2 Bln vs. $5.3 Bln last year.



