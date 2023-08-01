

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $402 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $311 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.92 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $402 Mln. vs. $311 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.42 to $3.92 Full year revenue guidance: $7.300 - $7.700 Bln



