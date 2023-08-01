

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $392.9 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $367.3 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $408.8 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.11 billion from $3.04 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $392.9 Mln. vs. $367.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.98 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q2): $3.11 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken