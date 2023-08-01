

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $64.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $57.4 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.3 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $401.1 million from $316.9 million last year.



Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $64.5 Mln. vs. $57.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q2): $401.1 Mln vs. $316.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $410-$412 mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.715 to $1.717 bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken