

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $29.7 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $14.7 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $29.6 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $524.6 million from $526.4 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $29.7 Mln. vs. $14.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $524.6 Mln vs. $526.4 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken