

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $156.3 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $52.2 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $209.5 million or $3.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $2.73 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $156.3 Mln. vs. $52.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.90 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q2): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



