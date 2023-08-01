

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $235 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $235 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.44 to $2.64



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken