

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):



Earnings: -$57.4 million in Q1 vs. -$56.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q1 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.11 per share Revenue: $2.09 billion in Q1 vs. $2.26 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.25



