

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.10 billion, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $2.37 billion, or $9.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 billion or $4.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.5% to $4.60 billion from $6.92 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.10 Bln. vs. $2.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.55 vs. $9.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.60 Bln vs. $6.92 Bln last year.



