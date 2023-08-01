

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $132.19 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $132.67 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $126.9 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.01 billion from $990.86 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $132.19 Mln. vs. $132.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $1.01 Bln vs. $990.86 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.60



