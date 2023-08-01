

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $29.35 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $14.34 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $34.77 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $495.44 million from $492.39 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $29.35 Mln. vs. $14.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q2): $495.44 Mln vs. $492.39 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken