

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $8.35 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $7.16 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $620.93 million from $578.06 million last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $8.35 Mln. vs. $7.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q2): $620.93 Mln vs. $578.06 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $995 to $1,010 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 to $4.65 Full year revenue guidance: 3.53 to $3.59 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken